Jobi McAnuff could stick with winning team for Oldham clash

Leyton Orient player-manager Jobi McAnuff could name an unchanged team at home to Oldham after back-to-back away wins revitalised the London club’s Sky Bet League Two play-off hopes.

Those 1-0 victories at Newport and Carlisle, both secured by Conor Wilkinson winners, came amid positive news on the injury front.

Josh Coulson and Louis Dennis have both returned to the matchday squad after knocks, with the latter replacing 39-year-old McAnuff inside the final quarter at Carlisle on Tuesday.

Nick Freeman, Lee Angol and Adam Thompson remain missing for an Orient side now seven points adrift of the play-off places.

Oldham have lost Ian Lawlor for the rest of the season and Laurie Walker will continue his first-team run in goal.

Lawlor, on a season-long loan from Doncaster, rolled his ankle in training after playing only one game for new Latics boss Keith Curle and is now wearing a protective boot.

Curle claimed his first win against Exeter in midweek when Cameron Borthwick-Jackson ended his month-long injury absence from the bench.

Congo midfielder Dylan Bahamboula is on international duty and unavailable for a second successive game.