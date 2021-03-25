No new worries for Harrogate ahead of Southend clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Southend.

Weaver, whose side have lost three of their last four matches, has no new injuries following last week’s home defeat to Morecambe.

Long-term absentees Joe Cracknell and Mitch Roberts could soon be back in first-team action after returning to full training this week.

Goalkeeper Cracknell (knee) and on-loan Birmingham defender Roberts (hamstring) have been out since November and January respectively.

Southend will be without defender Sam Hart and midfielder Timothee Dieng due to suspension as they bid to end a seven-game winless run.

Hart was shown a straight red card in the goalless midweek home draw against Walsall.

Dieng will also miss out after the club’s appeal against a retrospective two-match ban for simulation in last weekend’s draw at Scunthorpe was unsuccessful.

On-loan Arsenal midfielder James Olayinka (ankle) is hoping to make his first appearance since January. Harry Lennon, Nile Ranger, Nathan Ralph and Lewis Gard are still out.