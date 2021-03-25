Captain Scott Cuthbert faces late fitness test as Stevenage host Barrow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell will again check on captain Scott Cuthbert ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against relegation-battlers Barrow.

Defender Cuthbert was an unused substitute for last weekend’s 3-1 win over Carlisle as his return from a blow to the head is carefully managed.

Luke Prosser, Luke Norris and Jack Aitchison all came into the starting XI as Boro manager Revell freshened up the side.

Forward Danny Newton has not featured since the draw against Southend on March 13 as he recovers from a leg muscle strain, while defender Joe Martin has also been a recent absentee.

Barrow midfielder Lewis Hardcastle has been forced to retire from professional football at the age of 22 after tests revealed a heart condition.

The problem was discovered when Hardcastle, who had made 13 appearances this season, underwent tests after becoming ill during the 1-0 defeat at Salford last month.

Veteran forward Calvin Andrew, signed on a free transfer, could be in line for a debut having been an unused substitute for the home defeat by bottom club Grimsby on Tuesday night, which ended a run of four-straight wins.

Defender Matthew Platt (knee) continues his recovery, while midfielder Mike Jones is out for the rest of the season because of an Achilles problem.