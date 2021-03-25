Hull without Northern Ireland duo for Gillingham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leaders Hull are without Northern Ireland pair Josh Magennis and Gavin Whyte as they host in-form Gillingham in Sky Bet League One.

Forward Magennis and midfielder Whyte are both unavailable to the promotion-chasing Tigers due to World Cup qualifiers.

Defenders Brandon Fleming and Sean McLoughlin are both nearing returns after injury but Max Clark is not expected back until next month.

Richie Smallwood, Thomas Mayer and Festus Arthur are long-term absentees.

Midfielder Stuart O’Keefe is expected to be fit for play-off hopefuls Gillingham.

O’Keefe was forced off in the latter stages of last week’s draw against Doncaster after being winded in a collision.

Striker Dominic Samuel continues to build up his fitness after an operation on a torn hamstring and could return in the coming weeks.

Midfielder Callum Slattery remains on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage.