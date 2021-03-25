George Ray set to return for Tranmere against Mansfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tranmere defender George Ray is expected to return to contention for his side’s home game against Mansfield.

Ray missed Tuesday night’s draw at Colchester after falling over an advertising board in last Saturday’s home win against Exeter and was one of four changes made by boss Keith Hill.

Forward Kaiyne Woolery is still struggling with tonsillitis, while right-back Lee O’Connor is on duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Striker James Vaughan continues to work his way back to fitness following knee surgery earlier this month.

Mansfield captain Ollie Clarke could return to action after being rested for the last two matches.

Clarke was an unused substitute in the goalless midweek home draw against Forest Green.

George Lapslie (hamstring) will be assessed after missing the last four games, but fellow midfielder Oli Sarkic (hamstring) is still out.

Midfielder Stephen McLaughlin is pushing for a recall after making way for Stephen Quinn on Tuesday night.