Suspension problems for Morecambe ahead of Cheltenham contest

Morecambe are without midfielder Yann Songo’o and defender Nat Knight-Percival for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Cheltenham through suspension.

Songo’o still has three matches of a ban to serve, while Knight-Percival picked up a one-game suspension for his sending off at Harrogate last weekend.

Defender Sam Lavelle is available again after completing his suspension.

Lavelle missed the loss at Harrogate after his dismissal in the previous game against Newport.

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is unavailable for leaders Cheltenham after joining up with England Under-21s.

Scott Flinders is set to take over between the posts.

Forward George Lloyd is still out after suffering a concussion against Exeter a fortnight ago.

Charlie Raglan (groin) and Will Boyle (knee) are nearing returns from injury but this game comes too soon.