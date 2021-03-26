Rod McDonald still suspended as Carlisle host Cambridge

Carlisle will again be without Rod McDonald when they host League Two high-fliers Cambridge on Saturday.
The defender misses out for a second match as he serves a ban following his red card at Stevenage last weekend.
Brennan Dickenson, absent from Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Leyton Orient with a knee problem, was due to undergo a scan this week.
It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for Joshua Kayode, who was called up to the Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad.
Cambridge forward Harvey Knibbs could make his return to action at Brunton Park.
Knibbs has been back in training after a knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games.
Leon Davies remains out – he has a hip issue and is set for an operation next month.
The U’s, who lie second in the table, also still have Dimitar Mitov (shoulder) sidelined.
