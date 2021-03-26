Jordan Tunnicliffe facing late fitness test for Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Crawley will check on Jordan Tunnicliffe ahead of the visit of Port Vale.

Defender Tunnicliffe went off injured during the second half of last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Barrow.

Fellow centre-half Tom Dallison has undergone surgery on the ankle injury which could keep him out for the season.

Tyler Frost, Sam Matthews and Reece Grego-Cox remain unavailable.

Tom Pope is closing in on a return to action for Port Vale.

The striker has been sidelined since January after suffering a broken arm and damaging shoulder ligaments.

But Pope played just over an hour in a midweek friendly against Hereford to build up his fitness.

James Gibbons and Dino Visser are out with hamstring problems.