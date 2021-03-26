Callum Harriott and Kwame Poku unavailable as Colchester take on Bradford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Colchester will again be without Callum Harriott and Kwame Poku against Bradford, with both players away on international duty.

Winger Harriott is away with Guyana, while midfielder Poku has been called up to the Ghana squad.

Fit again after a back injury, veteran goalkeeper Dean Gerken was restored to the starting line-up against Tranmere in midweek and the 35-year-old is likely to keep his place in the team.

Midfielder Tom Lapslie (groin) is stepping up his recovery for the U’s, who have won only one of their last 21 games in League Two.

Joint-Bradford boss Conor Sellars expects the game to come too soon for Billy Clarke to be included from the start.

The experienced striker has missed the last two matches with a muscle problem, so teenager Kian Scales could retain his place in the team.

Bryce Hosannah and Zeli Ismail (both hamstring) are long-term absentees while Harry Pritchard (back), Callum Cooke (hip) and Lee Novak (knee) face a battle to play again this season.

The Bantams will be looking to halt a five-game run without a win when they head to the JobServe Community Stadium.