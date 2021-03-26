Grimsby to check on the fitness of Luke Waterfall ahead of meeting with Walsall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Grimsby will check on Luke Waterfall for the crunch League Two game with Walsall.

Waterfall has been suffering from illness and boss Paul Hurst will make a decision after Friday’s training session.

Joe Adams is on international duty with Wales Under-21s and plays on Friday night, so will be unavailable for the Mariners, who have a lengthy injury list.

Sam Habergham (thigh), Mattie Pollock (hernia), Sean Scannell (muscle) and Idris El Mizouni (hamstring) are among those out, while full-back Joe Bunney will not play again this season because of an unspecified medical issue.

Walsall are hoping Rory Holden can return.

The 23-year-old has not featured since December with a knee injury, but he is nearing a return and could travel to Blundell Park.

Hayden White is still suspended as he serves the second of a three-match ban.

Boss Brian Dutton has yet to win in 10 games since taking over, but says he does not fear for his job ahead of a crunch game at the bottom.