Everton’s plans for new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock move to next stage

Everton’s planning application for their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock can proceed after the Government decided not to intervene.

The club said Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, had been reviewing the plans since last month and it was announced on Friday that the application would not be “called-in”.

Liverpool City Council unanimously approved the plans on February 23 and the Toffees can now press ahead with turning the project into a reality.

An Everton statement read: “The decision to approve a new 52,888-capacity waterfront arena allows the club to complete its agreed acquisition of the site from Peel L&P and the funding solution for the project, ensuring the club can begin to make the plans a reality.

“It is estimated that the stadium development and plans for a Goodison Legacy will deliver a £1.3billion boost to the economy, create more than 15,000 jobs and attract 1.4million new visitors to the city.

“On such a momentous day, the football club would like to thank every Evertonian, along with the many organisations, the tens of thousands of people across the city region and the team of dedicated staff who have played a vital role in ensuring the club reached today’s milestone.”

Everton identified the site as its preferred location in January 2017 and in November of the same year agreed a 200-year lease with Peel Holdings for the land.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “Planning decisions should be made at a local level wherever possible. The applications have not been called-in and are a matter for Liverpool City Council to decide.”