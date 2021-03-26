Calvert-Lewin’s biscuit shin pads and Boult’s catch – Friday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 26.

Football

Dominic Calvert-Lewin ended questions about his shin pads!

For anyone wondering… this is what I use for my shinnys 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/veDgHvwH6S — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) March 26, 2021

International duty…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raheem Sterling x 😇 (@sterling7) View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLingz👑 (@jesselingard) A goal dedicated to his son ☺️@Prowsey16 reflects on a memorable night as he got off the mark for the #ThreeLions: pic.twitter.com/TxD1XvVATK — England (@England) March 26, 2021

Thierry Henry said he was disabling his social media accounts.

Hi Guys From tomorrow morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright…. pic.twitter.com/gXSObqo4xg — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) March 26, 2021

Steven Davis thanked Peter Shilton for his kind words.

Touch of class from @Peter_Shilton. Thank you 🙌🏻 https://t.co/yHtDfMjbCV — Steven Davis MBE (@StevenDavis8) March 26, 2021

Burnley chairman Alan Pace applauded another clean sheet for Nick Pope.

Congratulations to @Popey1992 on another clean sheet for @England last night. 340 minutes in international football without conceding… and counting! Fantastic. #UTC https://t.co/JXal6gntPD — Alan Pace (@AlanPaceBFC) March 26, 2021

Mikel Arteta received birthday wishes from present and past clubs.

Celebrating the big day like… 🥳 ⏪ @m8arteta | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/bld5pwxPjf — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 26, 2021 🇪🇸 | Happy Birthday, @m8arteta! 🥳 — Everton (@Everton) March 26, 2021

Southampton looked back on a day to remember for Alan Shearer.

Cricket

What a catch!

Jofra Archer enjoyed watching England’s win.

Unreal hitting 🥴 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 26, 2021 Great game , well done boys — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 26, 2021

Ben Stokes reflected on England’s impressive display.

Deja Vu!

Boxing

Rumble on the Rock is almost here.

Ready for war 🧨 #PovetkinWhyte2 #RumbleOnTheRock pic.twitter.com/GYzsRwK5qE — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 26, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn)

Campbell Hatton edged closer to his pro debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Hatton MBE (@rickyhitmanhatton) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Hatton MBE (@rickyhitmanhatton) Putting everything into this. Looking forward to it paying off tomorrow night 🌪 #HurricaneHatton pic.twitter.com/t05YcJe4fQ — Campbell Hatton (@CampbellHatton) March 26, 2021

And had a big fan.

Super excited to witness the professional 🥊 debut of Campbell Hatton on Saturday night Good luck Rkid c’mon you know MCFC LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2021

But his dad Ricky could not tempt him at breakfast.

Formula One

A touching Murray Walker tribute from Williams.

Our tribute to the voice of @F1 💙 pic.twitter.com/l24Lfct4A0 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 26, 2021

Formula One relished a return to the track at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

🚥 FP1 GREEN LIGHT 🚥 We can finally say it… 2021 is GOOOO! #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/oJweyTVj4M — Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2021

Max Verstappen was fired up for the practice sessions.

As was Charles Leclerc.

Let’s get this season started 💪 pic.twitter.com/a88xR0L1Ow — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 26, 2021

Verstappen topped the practice time sheets.

Our weekend is off to a good start 🚀 I had the right feeling in the car and overall I’m pretty happy. But tomorrow is a new day so we will #KeepPushing 🇧🇭 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/DaAojw2Ivx — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 26, 2021 Friday 🏁 Max ends FP2 in P1 with a 1:30.847 and Checo is P10 with a 1:31.503 💪 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #ChargeOn 🤘 pic.twitter.com/zdZOTzZWYT — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) March 26, 2021

McLaren also ended the day strong.

🏁 #FP2 finishes in Bahrain 🏁 Lando closes the day in P2 with Daniel in P6. Nice work, team. 👏 pic.twitter.com/9Hi3cWYNz4 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 26, 2021

Defending champions Mercedes finished with both drivers in the top five.

Work to do. 👏 That's your lot for the first F1 Friday of 2021! pic.twitter.com/hfVCZBpDHq — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 26, 2021

Tennis

Simona Halep celebrated a milestone.

Barbora Strycova had a bun in the oven.

I used to hate getting bakery products (🥯mainly) on court. 👩🏼‍🍳 However now when there is a little bun in the oven, I couldn’t be happier! 😍 pic.twitter.com/RmTKuTghjK — Barbora Strycova (@BaraStrycova) March 26, 2021

Rugby Union

Wales’ attempts to remain neutral failed ahead of France’s Six Nations clash with Scotland.

Wales will not be supporting either side in #FRAvSCO tonight. In our eyes, rugby is the only winner.#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/21IHqoamto — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 26, 2021

Golf

When you don’t realise your own strength.

We all need a caddie like this in our life. 💪 The sign goes down and @TommyFleetwood1 strikes a beauty from the cart path.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/HFxPR6qNcW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 26, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor as modest as ever.

Taekwondo

Jade Jones completed a training camp.