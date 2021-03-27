Wayne Pivac enjoys early success as he guides Wales to Six Nations glory

Wales have conquered European rugby for a second time in three seasons with their Guinness Six Nations title and Triple Crown triumphs.

It represents early success during his reign for head coach Wayne Pivac, who has overcome plenty of bumps in the road since taking over in November 2019.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Wales’ eventful journey and key moments along the way.

Were Wales expected to be in this position?

No, not at all. Their results last year – Pivac’s first at the helm after succeeding Warren Gatland – were poor, with just three victories from 10 Tests, and those wins were against Italy (twice) and Georgia. Pre-Six Nations, they were dismissed by the bookmakers, with a top-three finish widely considered beyond Pivac’s men as it appeared the title race would be between England and France, while Ireland looked most likely to challenge from the chasing pack.

Pivac faced a difficult job after Gatland?

Former Wales head coach Warren Gatland (Adam Davy/PA)

Yes, it was among the toughest tasks in world rugby. During Gatland’s 12 seasons at the helm, Wales enjoyed sustained success, winning four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, reaching two World Cup semi-finals and briefly becoming world rugby’s number one-ranked team. Gatland’s fellow New Zealander Pivac, who led the Scarlets to PRO12 title glory in 2017, had to be his own man and do things his way. Inevitably, that took time, but 16 months into the job, he has delivered spectacularly with Six Nations silverware.

How has Pivac managed to turn things around?

.@Sheedy95 💬 ❝For me to learn from someone like Biggs, who has had 90 plus caps, is great. I can really see why he’s at the top of the game in world rugby❞ — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 17, 2021

The New Zealander experimented in selection during Wales’ Autumn Nations Cup campaign and, while results were not great, Pivac blooded the likes of Louis Rees-Zammit, Callum Sheedy and James Botham at international level. Rees-Zammit and Sheedy, especially, have enjoyed memorable Six Nations campaigns, while Pivac also deserves enormous credit for two big calls – switching George North from wing, where the vast majority of his Test career had unfolded, to centre and appointing former Wales prop Gethin Jenkins as defence coach.

Have newcomers made an impact?

Willis Halaholo (centre) has been among Wales’ impressive newcomers this season (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Unquestionably. For those who were prepared to listen – and there were not too many – Pivac and his coaching staff emphasised a development aspect to Wales’ Autumn Nations Cup fixtures ahead of results. And it had the desired effect, with Rees-Zammit, Sheedy and Botham emerging impressively, while Cardiff Blues centre Willis Halaholo has also proved a major contributor, joining Sheedy in making a significant impact off the replacements’ bench as Wales’ collection of super-subs proved pivotal to success.

What is the big picture for Wales?

Six Nations title and Triple Crown successes are huge early achievements for Pivac, his coaching staff and players. Pivac, though, has regularly stressed that everything is geared towards the 2023 World Cup in France. The best part of 30 months out from rugby union’s global spectacular, there can be little doubt that Wales are firmly on the right track, with trophies in the cabinet, confidence high and momentum well and truly established. A scheduled summer tour of Argentina is next, when Pivac will undoubtedly look to further expand his playing crop, while the British and Irish Lions’ summer series against South Africa looks likely to feature several Wales stars.