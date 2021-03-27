Stephen Quinn stunner earns Mansfield draw at Tranmere

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stephen Quinn’s stunning volley denied promotion-chasing Tranmere victory over Mansfield.

Rovers winger Kaiyne Woolery struck the opener but Quinn rescued an important point for the Stags on Merseyside.

Tranmere captain Scott Davies was stretchered off in the 13th minute after falling awkwardly when claiming a cross under no pressure. Mansfield striker Jamie Reid was unable to test replacement goalkeeper Joe Murphy after carving out an opening.

Rovers soon began to threaten as Peter Clarke twice headed agonisingly wide of Aidan Stone’s goal.

Woolery was set up by midfielder Kieron Morris and fired home a powerful low effort just before the half-time whistle to give the hosts a crucial advantage.

Ali Crawford blazed over from point-blank range as the hosts asserted their dominance after the break – but Burton loanee Quinn netted his first Mansfield goal in the 77th minute with a sensational dipping effort beyond the helpless Murphy.

The hosts threatened through Paul Lewis and Otis Khan but were held by Nigel Clough’s resilient side.