Dior Angus at the double as Wrexham brush aside Bromley

Promotion-chasing Wrexham extended their unbeaten run in the National League to seven games with a 3-0 win over Bromley.
Bromley had the first real chance as Joe Kizzi should have done better with a header and, while the visitors had the better of the opening stages, they were punished for not taking advantage.
It was a Wrexham corner that saw the deadlock broken in the 32nd minute as Jordan Davies headed home and Dior Angus added a second just six minutes later when he found the top corner.
Jamie Reckford’s free-kick hit the bar for Wrexham in the second half and they made it 3-0 in the 67th minute as Angus half-volleyed home from inside the box.
Liam Trotter hit a post for Bromley in the closing stages but it was Wrexham who took the three points.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe