Dior Angus at the double as Wrexham brush aside Bromley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Promotion-chasing Wrexham extended their unbeaten run in the National League to seven games with a 3-0 win over Bromley.

Bromley had the first real chance as Joe Kizzi should have done better with a header and, while the visitors had the better of the opening stages, they were punished for not taking advantage.

It was a Wrexham corner that saw the deadlock broken in the 32nd minute as Jordan Davies headed home and Dior Angus added a second just six minutes later when he found the top corner.

Jamie Reckford’s free-kick hit the bar for Wrexham in the second half and they made it 3-0 in the 67th minute as Angus half-volleyed home from inside the box.

Liam Trotter hit a post for Bromley in the closing stages but it was Wrexham who took the three points.