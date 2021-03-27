Peterborough in seventh heaven as Jonson Clarke-Harris punishes poor Accrington

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Promotion-chasing Peterborough roared to their biggest win since 2007 when blowing away awful Accrington 7-0.

Sky Bet League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris needed only three minutes to put Darren Ferguson’s men ahead and then helped himself to a second goal five minutes later as the floodgates opened.

Sammie Szmodics rifled in a third for Posh in the 23rd minute and put the result beyond any doubt when doubling his tally three minutes into the second half.

The prolific Clarke-Harris then completed his second hat-trick of a stunning campaign in the 64th minute when a cross from Joe Ward – who had a hand in four of the Posh goals – was sliced into his path by a defender.

And there was no respite for sorry Stanley after Clarke-Harris was substituted as his replacement Mo Eisa also got in on the act with 12 minutes to go.

Eisa was superbly picked out by Szmodics to claim his first league goal of the season before fellow substitute Idris Kanu completed the rout in the 82nd minute with his first Posh goal as Stanley suffered their heaviest defeat since returning to the Football League in 2006.