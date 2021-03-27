Daniel Harvie delivers fourth straight MK Dons win despite Louis Jones heroics

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Daniel Harvie’s second-half strike gave MK Dons a deserved 1-0 victory over Doncaster at Stadium:MK.

The Scottish full-back cut in on his right foot on 76 minutes and fired in his deflected shot to break Rovers’ resistance after a string of smart saves from Louis Jones.

The Donny stopper had earlier denied Harvie by parrying his effort onto a post before rebuffing Will Grigg’s rebound.

The academy graduate had also thwarted Grigg’s downward header on 28 minutes and tipped Louis Thompson’s effort over the bar 40 seconds after the break.

But Harvie’s first goal of 2021 sealed a fourth win in a row for Russell Martin’s resurgent Dons following a spell of no win in five.

The defeat condemned Doncaster to their third defeat in five, dropping the managerless side out of the play-offs after a run of two wins in 12.

Their best effort came through Jason Lokilo, who was the beneficiary of brilliant build-up play before his shot was blocked by Harry Darling.