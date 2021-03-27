Angelo Balanta gets the only goal as Dagenham hold on for the win over Torquay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dagenham ended Torquay’s mini-resurgence as Angelo Balanta and goalkeeper Elliot Justham earned them a 1-0 win in the National League.

Justham denied Connor Lemonheigh-Evans one on one before at the other end, the returning Matt Robinson fired into the side netting and Will Wright curled a free-kick just wide.

Balanta shot straight at Gulls keeper Lucas Covolan as the half ended goalless, and Scott Boden was just unable to provide a Torquay breakthrough early in the second period before Dagenham’s Paul McCallum was denied a penalty.

Torquay sent on debutant Benji Kimpioka, signed earlier in the day on loan from Sunderland, and Josh Umerah in search of a third straight win and the latter almost immediately drew a stunning save from Justham – who was rewarded in full when Balanta broke the deadlock at the other end.

Kimpioka shot wide in stoppage time as Daggers held on for the win.