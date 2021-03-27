Portsmouth see off Shrewsbury to move into play-off spots

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ten-man Portsmouth climbed into the League One play-off places thanks to a narrow 2-1 win at Shrewsbury.

Marcus Harness and John Marquis, who was later sent off, put them 2-0 up with Nathaniel Ogbeta netting in the second half for the hosts.

Aside from an early Daniel Udoh chance the first half was dominated by the visitors.

Ryan Williams went close with a header before Harness’ superb curling effort broke the deadlock midway through the half.

Ten minutes later it was two as Marquis tapped into an empty net, with Danny Cowley’s side looking in complete control.

But six minutes after the restart Shrewsbury were back in the game as Ogbeta took on three players before firing home past keeper Craig MacGillivray.

Pompey were reduced to 10 men 22 minutes from time, with Marquis receiving a straight red for a heavy tackle on Harry Chapman.

But the Shrews failed to capitalise on their man advantage with Pompey keeping them at arms length to make it two wins from two under new boss Cowley.