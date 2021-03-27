Super sub Adam May clinches late victory as leaders Cambridge edge Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Substitute Adam May secured a dramatic late victory as Cambridge enhanced their League Two title credentials with a 2-1 win at Carlisle.

Lewis Alessandra seemingly secured a share of the spoils after his first goal since January cancelled out Paul Mullin’s record-breaking opener at Brunton Park.

But May secured a vital three points to send the visitors two points clear at the League Two summit.

Carlisle’s own promotion bid has all but been curtailed due to just one win in their last 13 outings.

The game sprung into life after a quiet first half when Omari Patrick forced a great save from Callum Burton in stoppage time.

And Mullin opened the scoring down the other end with his 25th league goal of the season, surpassing a 35-year club record set by David Crown for goals scored over a campaign.

After the break Burton produced an even better stop to charge down the on-rushing Gime Toure.

But Alessandra restored parity with 12 minutes left after Rod McDonald’s effort was blocked.

May clinched a dramatic three points as he completed a fine counter attack in stoppage time.