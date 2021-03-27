Tom Whelan effort enough as Chesterfield edge Weymouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tom Whelan scored the winner against his former club as Chesterfield saw off Weymouth 1-0 in the National League.

Weymouth goalkeeper Ethan Ross turned an early Akwasi Asante shot onto the post before Chesterfield lost captain Laurence Maguire, brother of England defender Harry, to injury.

Ross denied Asante once more but the Spireites took a half-time lead through Whelan’s 38th-minute strike.

Weymouth were denied as they claimed the ball had crossed the line from Ben Thomson’s header off the underside of the bar, while Ollie Harfield cleared a Chesterfield effort off the line in a goalmouth scramble at the other end.

Chesterfield substitute Liam Mandeville went close to creating a second, for George Carline, or scoring one himself but a solitary goal proved enough as they moved into seventh.