Sutton battle back to extend unbeaten run

Leaders Sutton scored twice in the final 15 minutes to salvage a 2-2 draw at Halifax and extend their impressive unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to 12 games.

Halifax, who had picked up 16 points from a possible 18 before a 1-0 defeat to Eastleigh last time out, looked on course for a prize scalp after establishing a 2-0 lead.

Hull loanee Billy Chadwick put the seventh-placed hosts ahead in the 18th minute after the ball rebounded kindly to him when Kieran Green’s shot had been blocked.

The Shaymen then doubled their lead on the hour when Jack Earing slotted home, and Sutton suddenly had it all to do continue their remarkable form which had brought them nine wins and two draws from their last 11 league games.

But they were given a lifeline in the 75th minute when Robert Milsom’s corner ended up in the back of the net, with Isaac Olaofe possibly getting the final touch.

Sutton then snatched an equaliser five minutes from time when Craig Eastmond fired home, earning the visitors a draw which keeps them four points clear at the top of the table.