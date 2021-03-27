Ashley Nathaniel-George hands Southend victory at Harrogate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ashley Nathaniel-George’s second goal of the season earned relegation-threatened Southend a precious 1-0 win at Harrogate in Sky Bet League Two.

The Shrimpers scored only their second goal in eight away outings – the other was a Nathaniel-George penalty – but his 69th-minute strike proved sufficient against a Harrogate team who suffered a third straight defeat.

In the first half, Josh McPake burst through the right channel and called Shrimpers goalkeeper Mark Oxley into action at his near post.

After 25 minutes, the on-loan Rangers winger then bulldozed his way through the heart of the away defence only to be denied by Oxley again, with Jack Muldoon’s follow-up attempt also finding the former Hibernian shot-stopper.

After the break, a mistake by Harrogate defender Warren Burrell gifted Simeon Akinola a free run on the home goal but James Belshaw was quick out of his goal to smother the danger.

Brendan Kiernan stabbed a shot against the bar following good byline work from Muldoon but three minutes later Southend forged ahead.

Alan McCormack’s drive was kicked off the line by Connor Hall but only as far as Nathaniel-George, who found an inviting net from 10 yards.

Muldoon might have still secured a share of the spoils for Harrogate but he dragged wastefully wide from 12 yards late on.