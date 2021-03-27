Gillingham boss Steve Evans disappointed with draw at leaders Hull

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Manager Steve Evans felt Gillingham deserved three points in the 1-1 draw at League One leaders Hull.

Substitute Olly Lee equalised for the visitors after 69 minutes to leave Evans’ side two points off the play-offs.

Gills boss Evans said: “We’re frustrated. We’ve started the game really well and then they score with their first real meaningful attack.

“Second half, we said to the boys: ‘There’s so much more to come from us’, and that’s what happened.

“Hull gambled a bit after that (Lee’s goal) and stretched us at times, but they were wary of us on the counter attack and knew we could hurt them.

“We looked like winning it as they got nervous. They had their chances but we’re disappointed not to have won the game.

“We’re fighting like warriors and I’m proud of every one of them.”

Gillingham were swiftly out of the traps and nearly scored after five minutes when Vadaine Oliver hit the base of the left-hand post.

But their early fire was extinguished four minutes later after Tom Eaves scored against his former club.

Mallik Wilks’ high cross from the right looked speculative at best, but Eaves found a pocket of space inside the six-yard box and headed downwards into the back of the net.

Hull were impressive in the first half and nearly scored again when Eaves flicked onto the outside of the left post following George Honeyman’s powerful run.

The hosts again hit the woodwork after 58 minutes after Jacob Greaves inexplicably hit the crossbar from three yards out.

Gillingham have become synonymous with never giving up, though, and got the goal their manager felt was justified when Lee stabbed home the equaliser.

Evans said: “We’ve made fantastic progress. We’ve steadily building, and we’re working so hard with the boys on the training ground.

“They’re taking on board the ideas and are working hard for each other. And when you work as hard as that you can achieve the impossible.”

Hull head coach Grant McCann felt a lack of composure in front of goal cost his side victory.

He said: “I thought the performance was good. The way we moved the ball, the way we created openings and opportunities, was much more like us.

“We’re up against a team who play in a certain way and you have to be manful and defend your box.

“I thought for the majority of the game we did that, but it was just one lapse in concentration from a corner and then we switch off in the second phase.

“It’s a disappointing afternoon for us given the fact we created so many opportunities and didn’t take the three points.”

Hull remain top of the league, but nearest pursuers Peterborough and Sunderland both won and have games in hand.

McCann added: “There’s still a lot of points to play for and teams have got to play each other. There’s sure to be more twists and turns to come.

“We’ve just got to stay focussed on our own job.”