Jobi McAnuff delighted as Leyton Orient maintain play-off push

Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff hailed his side’s mentality as they claimed a third consecutive Sky Bet League Two win with a 2-1 victory over Oldham.

McAnuff, who was appointed interim manager a month ago to the day following the sacking of Ross Embleton, was able to celebrate the first home win of his tenure as the O’s recorded their third triumph in eight days following successes at Newport and Carlisle.

Individual Oldham mistakes gifted Conor Wilkinson and Dan Kemp defining goals before the break before the visitors scored a second-half consolation through Alfie McCalmont.

“It was a fantastic effort from everybody today,” he enthused.

“It’s been a grind with all the travelling we have done in recent weeks but we have put in some excellent shifts and the most pleasing thing for me is we seem to have had that mentality change.

“At this stage of the season it’s all about winning games. We look hard to beat, solid and now with three successive wins.

“I think it’s important not to shy away from the target that has been set, which is the play-offs.

“You have to have something to go for and if you want to create an environment that strives to achieve then there has to be a target.

“We have a massive couple of games coming up over the Easter weekend and we just want to continue the momentum and taking points.

“The most pleasing thing for me today was how we took our chances and it’s incredible what confidence can do.”

Latics manager Keith Curle could not hide his disappointment.

“Rather than frustrated, I would say I’m angry because some of the football was very pleasing on the eye,” he said.

“The goals conceded were amateurish. When you look at both their goals, they were two gifts.

“The players were quick enough and honest enough to hold their hand up and admit they should have done better but I don’t like it, I don’t like people holding their hands up readily in the dressing room when they make mistakes. The answer is very simple: ‘Don’t do it’.

“We played some good football and caused them a lot of problems. We want to be a team that play but if there is an option on to clear our lines then you take it and don’t try to play out and play blind balls back to the goalkeeper and play risky passes.

“There’s an element of simplicity that needs to be respected and it needs to be adhered to. Once we continually do the simple things well and everybody is on the same page, then we can turn the page and be a team that is progressive.”