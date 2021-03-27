AJ visits Becks in Miami and Sergio wins in style

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 27.
Football
David Beckham had a special guest in Miami
Arsenal stood behind Thierry Henry in his decision to boycott social media.
Marcus Rashford cheered on Manchester United Women on their Old Trafford debut against West Ham.
Cheeky!
Thomas Tuchel never stops!
Cricket
India great Sachin Tendulkar received well wishes after revealing he had tested positive for coronavirus.
Jonny Bairstow looked forward to England’s series decider against India.
Kevin Pietersen invented dog golf. Shoes optional.
A proud moment.
Motor racing
Sir Lewis Hamilton was ready to go.
David Coulthard celebrated his 50th birthday.
Max Verstappen claimed pole position in Bahrain.
Debutant Mick Schumacher unveiled his helmet design.
Snow in Germany caused the cancellation of the opening endurance race of the season.
Golf
Lee Westwood was in good spirits despite being knocked out of the WGC-Dell world Match Play by a Sergio Garcia hole-in-one.
Ian Poulter was looking forward to the knock-out phase.
Boxing
A proud day for the Hitman.
Campbell Hatton has a big fan.
MMA
Conor McGregor stayed in shape.
Snooker
Neil Robertson was out walking on the course.
Athletics
Dina Asher-Smith was hard at it.
