Dundee hit back to see off Dunfermline

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dundee fought back from two goals down to beat Dunfermline 3-2 and climb above the Pars in the Scottish Championship table.

The visitors looked in total control early on as they raced into a 2-0 lead. Craig Wighton was instrumental in Dunfermline’s fast start to the match, setting up the opening goal before quickly doubling the lead.

Wighton’s pass put Kevin O’Hara through to score after three minutes and the on-loan Hearts forward then converted Fraser Murray’s pass three minutes later for his fourth goal since joining the Pars last month.

Dundee recovered and Jason Cummings’ header halved their deficit after half-an-hour. Danny Mullen equalised after 54 minutes from a Paul McGowan corner and McGowen then set up Lee Ashcroft to head the hosts in front two minutes later.

The turnaround was complete but Dundee went looking for more goals and Dominic Thomas, Ashcroft and Mullen all went close to scoring a fourth goal, before Owain Fon Williams denied Cummings late on.

The win saw Dundee climb from fifth to third in the standings, level on points with second-placed Raith.