Sport In pictures: Outdoor sports facilities reopen as lockdown restrictions are eased by Press Association March 29, 2021, 8:35 am Updated: March 29, 2021, 10:36 pm Nicola Foster and Jessica Walker at Hillingdon Lido, Uxbridge (Aaron Chown) Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal. Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Outdoor sport facilities reopened on Monday morning as part of the Government’s easing of lockdown restrictions. Here, the PA news agency looks at the day’s best pictures as outdoor activities resumed. Morley Hayes Golf centre in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, was believed to be the first to reopen, with the opening tee times at 0001 (Jacob King/PA)Neon coloured balls were required (Jacob King/PA)People took part in a “Boot Camp” exercise class in Rothwell, Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)Nicola Foster and Jessica Walker went for a swim at Hillingdon Lido, Uxbridge (Aaron Chown/PA)A swimmer at Hillingdon Lido, Uxbridge (Aaron Chown/PA)Back in a bunker at Vale Royal Abbey Golf Club (Martin Rickett/PA)Children play rugby on a new 3G pitch in Warrington (Peter Byrne/PA)Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden visited the new facility in Warrington (Peter Byrne/PA)Taking a breather between games at Grantham Tennis Club (Mike Egerton/PA)Golfing in Guildford (Adam Davy/PA)Alex Scott and Jamie Redknapp join children at Bushy Park Sports Club (Matt Crossick/PA)A game of doubles at Grantham Tennis Club (Mike Egerton/PA)People surfing at The Wave in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)People are instructed how to surf (Ben Birchall/PA)Croquet was the order of the day at Bamburgh Castle (Owen Humphreys/PA)A man jumps in the pool at Hathersage outdoor swimming pool (Danny Lawson/PA)Mother and child take a dip (Danny Lawson/PA)Back on the driving range (Aaron Chown/PA)New balls at West Bridgford Tennis Club (Tim Goode/PA)People exercise on outdoor equipment at Stoke Park in Guildford (Adam Davy/PA)People cycle around a bike park in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)Five-a-side football was back in south London (Yui Mok/PA)Teams playing seven-a-side football in south London (Yui Mok/PA)Owners return to the track for their first visit in 2021 at Wincanton Races (Alan Crowhurst/PA)Owners were able to return to the track at Wincanton Racecourse on Monday (Alan Crowhurst/PA)Group sport takes place in Hyde Park (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)Players returned to tennis action at Wycombe House tennis club (John Walton/PA)Tennis was again played at Wycombe House tennis club, Isleworth following the lifting of the restrictions (John Walton/PA)Golf action on the Old Course at Sunningdale Golf Club (Matt Dunham/AP)Tennis coach Jack Large at West Bridgford Tennis Club, Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)Canoeists pass The Houses of Parliament on the River Thames (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)Players in action at Astro Kings 5-a-side football venue in Bilborough, Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)An aerial view of players in action at Astro Kings 5-a-side football venue in Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)A general view of people playing tennis at Nottingham Tennis Centre (Zac Goodwin/PA)People cycle around the Bike Park near Newmarket in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)Players in action at Astro Kings 5-a-side football venue in Bilborough, Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA) Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe