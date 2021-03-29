Monday, March 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

In Video: Back at bootcamp – fitness fans put through their paces

by Press Association
March 29, 2021, 10:53 am
In Video: Back at bootcamp – fitness fans put through their paces
People take part in a bootcamp exercise class in Springhead Park, Rothwell, Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)(

Fitness enthusiasts in Rothwell, near Leeds, were among those enjoying the resumption of organised sports in England on March 29, as the country’s Covid-19 lockdown was eased.

Organised sports and outdoor gatherings of up to six people, or two households, are now allowed in England – much to the delight of these hardy souls…

More from the Press and Journal