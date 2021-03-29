Blackpool making a habit of conceding late goals – Neil Critchley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Old habits came back to bite Blackpool boss Neil Critchley as Joe Edwards’ stoppage-time goal rescued a point for Plymouth in a 2-2 draw at Bloomfield Road.

Sullay Kaikai’s strike and Jerry Yates’ penalty had looked like earning the hosts victory after Ryan Hardie had given Argyle a half-time lead.

But Edwards picked out the bottom corner to snatch a late draw – just as AFC Wimbledon and Crewe did earlier this month.

“Unfortunately it seems like we’re making a habit of conceding late goals,” said Tangerines manager Critchley.

“We were well off it in the first half. Plymouth were the better team and stopped us doing what we wanted to do.

“I was thankful that it was only 1-0 at half-time. Our response was fantastic in the second half and we were completely different. We scored straight away and that obviously helped us get back into it.

“At 2-1 we have had some really good chances to kill off the game. We should have done that because we were dominant.

“Even though our goal was never at threat, as we have seen in previous games, you always run the risk of something like that happening.

“We didn’t defend the cross or in the box well enough.

“A draw is disappointing but it is positive that we didn’t get beat after a tough run of fixtures.”

Former Blackpool forward Hardie scored his 50th career goal when he fired home a rebound after 12 minutes.

But the Seasiders came out after half-time with a point to prove and levelled when Kaikai bundled home, before Yates put them ahead with a penalty after Demetri Mitchell was bundled over by Adam Lewis.

Edwards’ late equaliser was fully deserved after a storming first half on the road, according to boss Ryan Lowe.

“I thought we were fantastic in the first 45 mins,” he said. “It was probably the best we have played for a while in terms of keeping the ball and breaking the lines.

“To go in 1-0 was disappointing. We wanted to go in two or three up because we had the chances.

“We knew they would come out and put us under pressure.

“But it came from our own sloppiness. We’ve made a habit of coming out in the second half and conceding stupid goals.

“In terms of the performance, when we went 2-1 down and went after them we felt we were in with a chance if we kept going.

“It is pleasing when the chance went in. We would have loved three, but a point is a good point and better for us than them.

“They have been on fire and I would have taken a point before the game.”