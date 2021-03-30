England midfielder Mason Mount sits out training ahead of Poland game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mason Mount is a doubt for England’s World Cup qualifier against Poland on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has started seven straight matches for the Three Lions, including last Thursday’s 5-0 win against San Marino and Sunday’s 2-0 victory in Albania.

Mount wrapped up victory in Tirana with a fine finish but the Chelsea man may be unable to feature in the final match of this month’s triple-header.

The #ThreeLions are out at training this morning with 23 players involved, while @masonmount_10 is working indoors with the medical and performance team. Later today, @_DeclanRice will join Gareth Southgate for the pre-match press conference. pic.twitter.com/epL1HY7HeO — England (@England) March 30, 2021

The 15-cap midfielder was the only member of the 24-strong squad to sit out training at Pennyhill Park on Tuesday morning as the group prepare to host Poland.

Mount remained indoors to work with England’s medical and performance team with an issue that is not believed to be serious.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will be able to provide an update at Tuesday’s 6pm press conference.