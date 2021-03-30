Steve Evans could call on Dominic Samuel as Gillingham face Wigan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans is faced with having to carefully handle Dominic Samuel ahead of the visit of Sky Bet League One strugglers Wigan after the striker returned earlier than expected from a torn hamstring.

The 26-year-old made a five-minute substitute appearance in Saturday’s draw with Hull having come back six weeks ahead of schedule but Evans admits they are rushing him back as they just do not have the numbers.

On-loan Callum Slattery, who has missed the last nine matches with an ankle ligament problem and has returned to parent club Southampton for round-the-clock treatment, could return mid-April.

Defender Robbie Cundy, who missed the Hull game with a knee problem, remains a doubt.

Wigan’s on-loan Plymouth defender Scott Wootton looks like he will miss the rest of the season after landing awkwardly in the defeat to Accrington 10 days ago.

Striker Jamie Proctor, on loan from Rotherham, has a groin problem which prevented him playing in Saturday’s goalless draw with Ipswich and will have to be monitored.

Winger Viv Solomon-Otabor, who played 83 minutes at the weekend, will also have to be managed as he is playing with pain as a result of two floating bones in his knee.

Gavin Massey (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of the season while Tom Pearce, Chris Merrie and Kyle Joseph are also sidelined.