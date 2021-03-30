Adios to Aguero and Matic trolls Fernandes – Tuesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 30.

Football

Former Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic mocked Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes after Portugal’s disallowed goal at the weekend.

Nemanja Matic (Instagram Storyt)

Adios to Aguero.

I’ve been asked many times to name the n°1 most important moment in my #mancity career. Not a difficult choice really and there’s one guy’s name written all over it. Aguerroooooo! Thank you legend and see you on the other side of Covid. pic.twitter.com/UcEqKb5dMp — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) March 30, 2021 A city legend for ever 💙 pic.twitter.com/buAV29lEAj — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) March 29, 2021 👑 pic.twitter.com/03kjTiyz4F — David Silva (@21LVA) March 30, 2021 Can't thank this man enough, not only for what he has done for this club but for me personally. To train and play with this guy day in day out has been fantastic and I've learned so much. You are a true City legend! @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/LLEQQV4XW7 — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) March 30, 2021 What a life. What a hero.Hasta Luego Kun Aguero📷 @snappershaz pic.twitter.com/Ld2Nfw4r1f — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) March 30, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Hatton MBE (@rickyhitmanhatton) Don't worry, @ManCity fans: he's not going anywhere. Sergio Aguero will remain in Manchester forever more* as part of our Play Gallery display. pic.twitter.com/PiWtTpXe0a — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) March 30, 2021

Worldie.

Kieran Trippier is a man of many talents.

Harry Maguire was ready for Poland.

Final preparation done. We’re ready to take on Poland tomorrow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/I7alxi6S0K — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 30, 2021

Mo Salah scored in an Egypt win.

Inter Milan launched their new badge.

MY NAME IS MY STORY.I M FC INTERNAZIONALE MILANO.#IMInter pic.twitter.com/Aa5fFFYO7J — Inter (@Inter_en) March 30, 2021

Sergio Ramos celebrated his birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) 🛡️ @SergioRamos is one of the best defenders ever. He's also the highest-scoring defender in international history & completed more dribbles than Iniesta, Kaka, Messi, Robben, Ronaldo & every other player at the 2010 #WorldCup 🤯 🎉 Happy 35th birthday to a @SeFutbol immortal 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/VSh0H7f1lb — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 30, 2021

A birthday in the Pochettino family.

Peter Schmeichel revealed his autobiography.

Can’t wait to share my story with you pic.twitter.com/sDYFRw0iQ1 — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) March 30, 2021

Cricket

Jofra Archer had a big-name fan.

Graeme Swann was not keen on Yorkshire’s new kit.

Yorkshire’s new kit…am I the only one who can see a cartoon monkey with a floppy fringe? Is that what they’re going for? Punchy idea. Truly awful kit mind.🤣🤣@ECB_cricket @YorkshireCCC @TrentBridge pic.twitter.com/eb6RK3nNEJ — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 30, 2021

Luke Wright did not enjoy the early start.

The feeling I have when I thought I had cracked all three of my kids constantly sleeping all through the night for my youngest to produce a 4:50am start this morning 🥱🤯 pic.twitter.com/dvMQNnhilL — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) March 30, 2021

Motor Racing

Nico Rosberg is a proud ‘girl dad’

I'm a proud Girl Dad! For me, it's unthinkable that my daughters might not have the same opportunities to realise their dreams as I had as a young boy. Please, don't ever let anyone tell you that you can't do something! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ivhdoY7xi4 — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) March 30, 2021

Lewis Hamilton was out.

Golf

Not your average four-ball.

59 European Tour wins 1,587 appearances Not your average four-ball… pic.twitter.com/pXsx5EjMEx — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 30, 2021

Rugby League

Jai Field had surgery.

Boxing

Josh Warrington got back out there.