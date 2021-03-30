Alfredo Morelos craving more silverware at Rangers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alfredo Morelos admits he is hungry for more honours after following up Rangers’ league triumph with the player of the month award.

The striker took the prize after netting three goals during March – including his first Old Firm strike.

Steven Gerrard’s team had already wrapped up the title by the time he had struck the equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Celtic Park, with his efforts against Livingston and St Mirren helping to propel Rangers across the finish line.

The Colombian did suffer disappointment as the Light Blues crashed out of the Europa League to Slavia Prague.

INTERVIEW: @RangersTV subscribers can now watch an exclusive interview with Player of the Month Alfredo Morelos.

But Morelos is not ready to relax yet and wants to add a Scottish Cup winners’ medal to his growing collection of prizes.

He told RangersTV: “We still have a few games left to play and we will have the same motivation and desire to win them.

“Even though we are already champions, we now have the same desire and belief to win the (Scottish) Cup, and we are excited to get back to playing.

“We will be back on the pitch again soon to give everything for the fans and they really deserve it.

“I think the whole team has been focused on winning the league since the beginning. We played our hearts out in every league game and we have also had a good Europa League campaign.

“I am really pleased as we managed to win the league so early – it is something very positive for the club, we know we have done really well and we are really happy.”

Morelos struggled to get up to speed in the wake of speculation linking him with a move to Lille last summer.

But he now has nine goals in his last 14 appearances and the 24-year-old admits he has his team-mates to thank for his stunning return to form.

“I owe everything to them,” he said. “They are the key to everything I do on the pitch and in training.

“Their support for me is unconditional and I really appreciate it so much. I am really happy to score goals and to give as much support to my team-mates as they give to me.

“I am very happy for me and for the team. This is a big moment and I am so happy for me and for my family and I want to say thank you for the award.

“I am very happy with my form, everything that has been happening football-wise on the pitch and with everything that has happened with the club this month.

“First, we became the champions, and now I have the player of the month award too, so I am really happy. I hope to continue to contribute more to the team.”