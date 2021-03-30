Harry Panayiotou on the spot to give Aldershot victory at Notts County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ian Burchnall’s poor start to life in the Notts County hot-seat continued after he watched his new team lose 1-0 at home to Aldershot Town on Tuesday.

The Magpies’ hopes of automatic promotion from the Vanarama National League were dealt another blow when they suffered a seventh loss in the division this season in Burchnall’s second fixture in charge since he replaced the sacked Neal Ardley on March 25.

After losing on penalties to seventh tier Hornchurch in the FA Trophy semi-finals last weekend, County were eager to bounce back but conceded after only four minutes at Meadow Lane.

Mark Ellis was adjudged to have fouled Harry Panayiotou in the penalty area and the Shots ace fired his spot-kick down the middle to make it 1-0.

Panayiotou almost doubled his and Aldershot’s tally just before half-time, but he volleyed against the crossbar after a Shadrach Ogie throw.

Burchnall’s men pushed for an equaliser after the break and despite repeated crosses into the area, the visitors stood firm and held on to move up to 15th while County remain in sixth and 15 points off leaders Sutton with two games in hand on the table-topping U’s.