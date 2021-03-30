Joe Sbarra on scoresheet as Solihull pull clear of relegation battle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Solihull put further distance between themselves and the Vanarama National League’s bottom three with an emphatic 3-0 win over Wealdstone.

The teams began the match only two points apart but goals from Ryan Barnett, Reiss McNally and Joe Sbarra widened the gap to five.

Barnett lobbed the keeper from long range in the 29th minute after chasing down a clearance, and McNally made it two just after half-time with a header from a corner.

The third arrived just before the hour mark, Sbarra finishing off a good move with a strong shot into the top corner.