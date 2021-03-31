Rory Holden could make Walsall comeback against Harrogate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Walsall are hoping Rory Holden can return for their home game against Harrogate.

The 23-year-old has not featured since December due to a knee injury but he is close to making a comeback and could feature on Friday.

Hayden White is still suspended as he serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Saddlers boss Brian Dutton has yet to win in 11 games since taking over, drawing three of the last four matches.

Harrogate will be without Simon Power at the Banks’s Stadium.

The midfielder will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in last weekend’s defeat to Southend.

Long-term absentees Joe Cracknell and Mitch Roberts could soon be back in first-team action after returning to full training. Goalkeeper Cracknell (knee) and on-loan Birmingham defender Roberts (hamstring) have been out since November and January respectively.

Josh March remains a long-term absentee for Harrogate, whose play-off challenge has faded following three successive defeats.