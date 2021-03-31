Ollie Clarke and George Lapslie set to return for Mansfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ollie Clarke and George Lapslie could both return to the Mansfield starting line-up against Leyton Orient.

Stags skipper Clarke was a substitute at Tranmere last weekend after being rested for the previous two matches.

Fellow midfielder Lapslie ended his four-game absence with a hamstring injury at Prenton Park, also coming on from the bench.

Mansfield are without a win in their last five matches, drawing four in a row.

Orient player-manager Jobi McAnuff must decide whether to recall himself to the team.

After winning at Carlisle, McAnuff made one change against Oldham last weekend – replacing himself with James Brophy.

Another win against the Latics – making it three in a row for the O’s in a five-match unbeaten run – continued to revitalise the club’s play-off challenge.

Josh Coulson and Louis Dennis have both returned to the matchday squad after knocks but Nick Freeman, Lee Angol and Adam Thompson remain out.