Jerome Opoku missing as Plymouth host AFC Wimbledon on Good Friday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Plymouth will once again be without Jerome Opoku for the visit of AFC Wimbledon on Good Friday in Sky Bet League One.

The Fulham loanee will serve the final match of his two-game ban after accumulating 10 yellow cards this season.

Argyle also remain without captain Gary Sawyer following a long-term ankle injury while George Cooper (knee) is not expected to feature again this season.

Kell Watts (hip) should be available and 16-goal leading scorer Luke Jephcott is in contention to start after he returned from international duty to appear late off the bench in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Blackpool.

Nik Tzanev will continue in goal for Wimbledon after his stoppage-time penalty save secured a vital 1-0 win at home to Northampton last weekend.

The New Zealander has been deputising for Sam Walker, who is still sidelined with a knee injury.

Dons boss Mark Robinson is also without Callum Reilly and Darnell Johnson (both ankle) and the pair are not set to return until the summer, but Ethan Chislett was back from an Achilles injury in Saturday’s narrow win.

Paul Kalambayi (ankle) and Dan Csoka (foot) have also returned to training in their efforts to play a part in Wimbledon’s battle to survive.