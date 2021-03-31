Salford aim to end five-game winless run as Gary Bowyer oversees first home game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gary Bowyer takes charge of his first home game in charge of Salford when Grimsby visit on Good Friday.

The former Blackburn and Bradford manager lost his first match at Exeter last week as the club’s slide down League Two continued.

Bowyer has had a full week on the training ground with his new squad so will be in a better position to pick a team capable of ending a five-game winless run.

Midfielder Darron Gibson has been out injured since October and is a long-term absentee.

Grimsby are sweating on the fitness of Jay Matete following the hip injury he suffered against Walsall last week.

There is better news on Sam Habergham as the left-back looks set to be fit after a recent thigh injury.

Joe Adams will be back from international duty with Wales Under-21s and should come back into Paul Hurst’s squad.

Mattie Pollock (hernia), Sean Scannell (muscle) and Idris El Mizouni (hamstring) are among those out, while teenage defender Joey Hope left the club earlier this week.