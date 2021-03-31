James Ward-Prowse rested for England’s clash with Poland as a precaution

Something went wrong - please try again later.

James Ward-Prowse will not be involved in England’s World Cup qualifier against Poland on Wednesday night.

The midfielder will be rested as a precaution and has returned to Southampton ahead of their weekend game with Burnley.

Ward-Prowse, who has won six caps for his country, featured in England’s last two games against San Marino and Albania.

An update from the #ThreeLions squad ahead of the game against Poland…@Prowsey16 will not be involved tonight, with the midfielder rested as a fitness precaution and returning to his club. pic.twitter.com/CFu9rvwk1d — England (@England) March 31, 2021

The Three Lions are hoping to make it three wins from three World Cup qualifiers at Wembley, moving closer to a place at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is expected to overcome a knock that saw him start Tuesday’s training session indoors with the medical and performance team.