Ondrej Kudela ‘subject of public conviction without evidence’, says Slavia chief

Slavia Prague chiefs have demanded Rangers put a halt to what they describe as “escalating biased pressure” being applied to UEFA and police investigating the alleged racial abuse of Ibrox midfielder Glen Kamara.

But the Rangers player’s lawyer insists there is already enough evidence available to have Slavia defender Ondrej Kudela charged by officers.

European football’s governing body and Police Scotland are both probing the explosive events that took place during the Europa League clash in Glasgow on March 18, when Kamara claims he was branded a “f***ing monkey” by Kudela.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson gave an interview to Sky Sports News on Tuesday afternoon in which he said he was “in absolutely no doubt over what happened”.

He added: “You could tell by the reaction from Glen Kamara and (fellow Rangers midfielder) Bongani Zungu that something horrific had been said.”

But those comments have riled the Czech outfit, with Slavia president Jaroslav Tvrdik hitting back in a lengthy statement on Wednesday afternoon as he claimed Kudela was being treated as if he had already been found guilty.

Slavia began their statement by saying that Tvdrik “demands the halt of escalating biased pressure on UEFA and police officials regarding the investigated incidents”.

Tvrdik then said: “The pending investigations conducted by the officials of UEFA and the local police have made no findings so far.

“However, our player Ondrej Kudela has already been the subject of a public ‘conviction’ without any evidence whatsoever. He is a victim of prejudice and a presumption of guilt.

“The UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector is still conducting an investigation regarding the incidents in question and has been granted additional time until April 5 to deliver his report.

“We believe in an evidence and law-based process whereby Ondrej and our club both provide necessary cooperation to the respective authorities. We have presented evidence which, in our view, cleanses Ondrej of an unjustified accusation of racism.

“The sad side of the whole matter is that Rangers are trying to cover up overtly aggressive play by their team. During the match itself, our goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar was gravely injured and sustained a frontal sinus fracture.

“Not to mention that there were several other serious fouls against our players and a number of those have remained unpunished. Such behaviour does not belong in the prestigious UEFA Europa League.”

Tvrdik also repeated his claim that Kamara later assaulted Kudela in the Ibrox tunnel in another flashpoint after the final whistle.

That incident is also being investigated by Police Scotland and UEFA, with Tvrdik adding: “The club and the player Kudela await the results of a proper and independent investigation of both incidents. We call for calm until then.”

However, Kamara’s solicitor Aamer Anwar claims Police Scotland could act now to charge Kudela over the racism claims without having to speak to the Czech Republic defender.

Kudela was back in the UK this week as his national side lost to Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday night and he is due to return on April 8 when Slavia visit north London to take on Arsenal on April 8.

Anwar has already suggested that Europa League quarter-final clash would give officers the chance to question Kudela.

But, speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “We’re very much expecting him to be charged.

“Obviously he was playing in Cardiff (on Tuesday night). Many people were expecting him to be questioned but statements have been taken from witnesses.

“The police have collated the CCTV and have spoken to corroborating witnesses, including Zungu, who heard what happened.

Czech Republic’s Ondrej Kudela was back in the UK to face Wales on Tuesday night (Nick Potts/PA)

“So on the Scots Law, I suspect very much that what we have is what’s called ‘sufficiency of evidence’ to charge Mr Kudela without requiring to speak to him.

“That will be an offence under Scots Law of what’s called section 38. It’s almost similar to a breach of the peace where, Mr Kudela, because of his alleged conduct, to be motivated by malice and ill-will towards Glen based on the colour of his skin, he will be charged with a racially aggravated course of conduct.

“You can expect then, even if he has not been questioned at this stage, to potentially have a charge, a report to our procurator fiscal in Scotland. A report basically saying he should be charged and then he could be given a date where he would be required to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.”