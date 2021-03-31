Ipswich to assess Troy Parrott ahead of Bristol Rovers game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ipswich will assess striker Troy Parrott before Bristol Rovers visit Portman Road.

Parrott played 70 minutes for the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday as Stephen Kenny’s side were held 1-1 by Qatar in the Hungarian city of Debrecen.

Mark McGuiness should return to the squad following Under-21 duty with the Republic and fellow defender James Wilson hopes to overcome a knee problem.

Paul Cook has won just one of his first six games as Ipswich boss and Josh Harrop and Kayden Jackson are in contention for starting spots.

Rovers have dropped into the bottom two of Sky Bet League One after four straight defeats, and Joey Barton has taken only seven points from his first 10 games.

Barton must decide whether to tinker again after making four changes for last weekend’s home defeat to Sunderland.

Anssi Jaakkola has returned in goal with Barton calling the Finn “the best goalkeeper in the division”, while Erhun Oztumer and Josh Barrett could be pushing for starts.

Alfie Kilgour was forced off in the closing stages against Sunderland and could miss out.