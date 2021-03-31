Tyreece John-Jules still absent as Doncaster host Charlton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Doncaster will be still be without Tyreece John-Jules for Good Friday’s visit of Charlton.

The Arsenal loanee is receiving treatment on a hamstring injury at his parent club and will not return to South Yorkshire until April 12.

However, Joe Wright is set to be fit on Friday after he suffered a hamstring injury of his own at MK Dons last week.

Matthew Smith will be back with the squad after returning from international duty with Wales, but Josh Sims (leg) and Jon Taylor (ankle) will miss out.

Charlton will be without striker Conor Washington.

The Northern Ireland international suffered a hamstring problem at AFC Wimbledon a fortnight ago and is not available for the trip north.

Chris Gunter (Wales) and Liam Millar (Canada) have returned from international duty unscathed and will be in contention.

Ryan Inniss (quad) played 60 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game last week and he could feature, having trained with the squad all week.