Scotland in the Line of Duty as Evra gets the hump – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 31.

Football

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston is interested in two things and two things only – bent coppers and the Scotland national team!

With an ep 2 epaulettes spoiler out the way, I can reveal what happens when your in the middle of raiding bent coppers but @ScotlandNT are in a penalty shoot out to end 20 year of heartache. Steve to Scots in point zero seconds ..🕺🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #yessirwecanboogie pic.twitter.com/uWwB3YqfIw — martin compston (@martin_compston) March 31, 2021

Arsenal and Leeds remembered David Rocastle, on the 20th anniversary of his death.

20 years have passed, but we will never forget you. Now, always and forever, we will be #RememberingRocky ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3oECSXDDzU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 31, 2021 🤍 20 years since he passed, our thoughts are with the friends and family of former #LUFC midfielder David Rocastle #RememberingRocky pic.twitter.com/f7QTnJjKCM — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 31, 2021

Patrice Evra marked hump day with a mate.

Mauricio Pochettino looked back on his Argentina debut, on this day in 1999.

Thiago Silva showed his support for Chelsea Women….

…who then went and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

I’ve waited a long time for today. Thousands of hours from everyone to get to this point. I cannot be more prouder as the manager of this team. To our fans, we heard you the whole time. @ChelseaFCW 💙 — Emma Hayes MBE (@emmahayes1) March 31, 2021 Comeeee on 😍💪🏻💙 @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/iXI5OH5zen — Fran Kirby (@frankirby) March 31, 2021 Into the semi’s 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jpyLbpZVUh — Pernille Harder (@PernilleMHarder) March 31, 2021 Brilliant week and what an amazing performance over two legs. We keep marching on 🤩💙 pic.twitter.com/6lCd7DMqLw — Magdalena Eriksson (@MagdaEricsson) March 31, 2021

Birthday boys…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) 🎈 Happy Birthday, Connor Wickham!#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSlISB pic.twitter.com/FmASjc9Bxp — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 31, 2021

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and West Ham reminisced…

#OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago, Stevie netted this stunner against @ManUtd ☄️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9xmEJxlUxs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2021 📅 31 March 2007📍 Old Trafford Right place, right time from Ole to score his final United goal #OnThisDay 14 years ago! ⚽#MUFC pic.twitter.com/aVQzWm8ooT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 31, 2021 A good day at Goodison! ⚽ ⏰ #OnThisDay 2018 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM pic.twitter.com/uSsZqX9UIU — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 31, 2021 🗓 #OnThisDay in 1986 goals from @TonyCottee9 and @MaccaFrank gave us the win against Tottenham! pic.twitter.com/kyjTMRq9rn — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 31, 2021

International duty…

Post match de-brief with the captain 👊🏾🦁 @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/Z99zhNqmsH — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 31, 2021 7/9 Glad to have spend time with my boys @belgianreddevils pic.twitter.com/2Qkc6nUrMz — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) March 31, 2021 #Matchday #BOSFRA pic.twitter.com/02FwnLdkZF — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) March 31, 2021 Proud of our pride of #ThreeLions 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Good luck tonight, lads! 👊 pic.twitter.com/kTz6yyfXy3 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 31, 2021

Barcelona were counting down to El Clasico.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen celebrated ‘freedom’ in the UK.

Images from yesterday in the UK! Me thinks the people of England are completely over this lockdown. And quite rightly so now! Vulnerable vaccinated! Hope they had a great day with friends! It’s time for freedom! pic.twitter.com/oXPKD7bpYa — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 31, 2021

Danni Wyatt caught some waves.

Rowing

Helen Glover was delighted to be back.

I’ve been selected for the European Championships 😊 in the pair with the amazing @PollySwann. Really excited to get racing next week after 5 years on the side-lines. A good step towards Tokyo but lots of hard work left to do 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/z1FJ2L1sYs — Helen Glover (@Helenglovergb) March 31, 2021

Boxing

Carl Frampton was feeling grateful.

Absolutely delighted that my fight will be shown to the masses on free to air TV. It is where the sport of boxing should be shown, accessible to everyone in the country. Having the potential of millions being able to watch me make history is truly special. Thankyou @Channel5Sport pic.twitter.com/Btei9U0YEy — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) March 31, 2021

Cycling

Chris Froome enjoyed some family time.

Darts

Phil Taylor was pleased with his new delivery.