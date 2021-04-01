Maikel Kieftenbeld and Kenneth Zohore in the mix as Millwall face Rotherham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett will have more options at his disposal for the visit of Rotherham with Maikel Kieftenbeld and Kenneth Zohore available for the Good Friday clash.

Kieftenbeld and Zohore have not featured for the Lions since February due to hamstring and calf injuries respectively but have returned to training for the Sky Bet Championship side.

Connor Mahoney, who was on the bench for the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on March 20, has also built up his fitness during the international break.

Millwall remain without Ryan Leonard (ankle) and Matt Smith (broken foot), but the former is close to a return.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne will be back in the dugout for this fixture after he had to miss the 2-0 win over Bristol City last month while he was self-isolating.

During the international break, the Millers’ injury issues have eased with Clark Roberton (foot) and Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) back in training after lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Chiedozie Ogbene is close to being back in contention following a troublesome time with a knee problem.

Joe Mattock (ankle) is Rotherham’s other long-term absentee, but he should join the aforementioned trio in a return to training later this month.