New deal means Allan McGregor will be a Rangers player in his 40s

Allan McGregor has signed a new Rangers contract after deciding to extend his career into his 40s.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper has signed a one-year deal for next season after playing his part in the club’s Scottish Premiership title success.

The former Scotland international has made 37 appearances this season, his 12th at Ibrox in two spells.

McGregor told the Rangers website: “I didn’t really need convincing. It was more that my body felt okay and performances seemed okay, so why not?

“You get to love the place and you feel like it is your home. You know everybody that works here – not that I didn’t at other places – but I just feel like it is my home and there is no other way to describe it.”

Manager Steven Gerrard added: “I am delighted to have secured the services of Allan for another season and he has been outstanding for me since I arrived in 2018.

“Some of the saves he has produced have been world class. To be able to continue playing at this level until his late thirties and hopefully, into his forties, is a magnificent achievement in itself.

“However, being able to consistently perform at the level he has done, has highlighted that he is certainly up there with one of Rangers’ best ever number ones.”

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson declared himself “blown away” by McGregor’s “professionalism and absolute dedication to Rangers”.

“He was a winner here the first time around and I know how proud he is to be a winning Rangers player again,” Wilson added.

“Allan has had his full focus on securing the league title so our discussions over his personal contract deliberately didn’t start until the title was secured.

“However, we had a chat as soon as it was secured and quickly reached agreement for Allan to extend by a further year.

“Steven and I were certain that we wanted Allan in our ranks next season – he is an outstanding goalkeeper and brings so much personality to our group day in, day out. I am delighted that he has signed this new contract.”