Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa hopes Tyler Roberts will learn from Wales mistake

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Marcelo Bielsa says Tyler Roberts must learn from his mistake after the Leeds forward was sent home early by Wales this week for breaching team rules.

Roberts, Hal Robson-Kanu and Rabbi Matondo missed Wales’ World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic on Tuesday after being released from camp for staying up too late and breaking a curfew at the team hotel.

Bielsa said: “Any player that doesn’t adhere to the rules, having accepted them, commits an error. Errors always have consequences.

“Some of them are positive, to not repeat the same mistakes again, and others have worse consequences as they sanction you for your mistakes.

“Tyler’s a player who’s close to having a lack of experience. (That is) a way of understanding some of his behavioural mistakes. Surely this will help him to not make mistakes, which are not convenient.”

Leeds play Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United at Elland Road on Saturday and Bielsa is still waiting for several players to return from international duty.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, Northern Ireland’s Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski, of North Macedonia, are due back at Thorp Arch on Friday.

Bielsa said doubts remain over the availability of midfielder Mateusz Klich, who missed Poland’s World Cup qualifying defeat to England on Wednesday night after testing positive for coronavirus.

“The situation with Klich is in the process of being solved,” Bielsa said. “There’s a protocol that needs to be completed and we will see what the consequence of that is.

“The rest of the players haven’t arrived back yet. It’s not convenient to anticipate whether they are OK or not fitness-wise without evaluating them.”

Phillips started in each of England’s three qualifiers and Bielsa was clearly delighted for the 25-year-old.

“To be able to hold onto a starting role in a team as strong as England is an important achievement in a sector of the pitch where it’s difficult to shine,” the Argentinian said. “He deserves to be very proud of what he’s achieved.”

Bielsa confirmed captain Liam Cooper was available after missing the win at Fulham before the international break through illness, while Rodrigo and Pablo Hernandez had recovered from respective muscle strains.

“The group is healthy and both these players are healthy too,” Bielsa said. “But there’s always a difference between the ideal fitness depending on the amount of time you have been out.”

Bielsa’s side will pass the 40-point mark if they avoid defeat to the Blades, who placed former Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom in charge until the end of the season after the departure of Chris Wilder earlier last month.

While Leeds have avoided a relegation fight in their first season back in the top flight, Bielsa said there will be no let-up from his players.

“There is still a lot to play for and a lot to show,” he added. “There’s no position in the table that exempts you from exerting less effort.”