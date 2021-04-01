George Lloyd could return make Cheltenham return against Tranmere

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cheltenham expect to have George Lloyd available for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Tranmere on Friday.

Lloyd suffered a concussion in the match against Exeter last month but has been following all the protocols and has returned to the squad.

Josh Griffiths returned from international duty with England Under-21s on Thursday so he could be in contention.

Robins manager Michael Duff will also hope to have Will Boyle and Charlie Raglan available after injury, although Lewis Freestone and Matty Blair are likely to miss out.

Tranmere manager Keith Hill confirmed his side will be without captain Scott Davies for the remainder of the season.

Davies ruptured his Achilles tendon during Tranmere’s draw against Mansfield on March 27 and will require surgery.

James Vaughan is another who is set to remain on the sidelines for the trip to Cheltenham.

Joe Murphy could come into the side, with Hill forced into making changes due to injury.