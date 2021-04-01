No new injury concerns for QPR boss Mark Warburton ahead of Coventry clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of Friday’s Championship clash with Coventry.

Seny Dieng, Lyndon Dykes and Niko Hamalainen were all to be assessed on their return from international duty but Warburton said there were no problems within the group that stayed at the club.

Luke Amos, Charlie Owens and Tom Carroll remain out with long-term knee injuries.

Rangers have been in strong form since the turn of the year, picking up 27 points in 2021, and though a run at the play-offs appear beyond them the target now is a top-half finish.

Coventry manager Mark Robins has indicated that Matt Godden could return to the starting 11.

The striker made two appearances from the bench against Luton and Wycombe last month, having been sidelined since January with a foot problem.

The international break has now allowed Godden more time to get up to speed.

Kyle McFadzean is back from suspension, and will challenge Michael Rose for a place in the starting 11.